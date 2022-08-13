ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $245,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,347,514 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

McKesson stock opened at $365.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $365.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.89.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.