10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $191.15. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,315.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

