11,583 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,656,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after purchasing an additional 387,547 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after purchasing an additional 77,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $189,152,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $154,078,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $104.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.97.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

