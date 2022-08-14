12,281 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 11,906.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Toast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,302,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

TOST stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.97.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,207,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,189,819.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $150,343.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,207,825 shares in the company, valued at $260,189,819.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,505,455 shares of company stock worth $166,305,445. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

