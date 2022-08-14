133,753 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Acquired by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 133,753 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,000. Zendesk accounts for approximately 5.8% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,261,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at $56,609,280.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,172 shares of company stock valued at $11,008,626. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Price Performance

Shares of ZEN opened at $76.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $136.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZEN. Cowen decreased their price objective on Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

