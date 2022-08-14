14,800 Shares in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Acquired by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 535,706 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $622,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,343,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,924,192.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Destination XL Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.