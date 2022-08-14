18,655 Shares in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ALLETE by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

ALLETE Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE ALE opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.82%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

