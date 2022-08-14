1,954 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.95. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,103,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,103,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,593 shares of company stock valued at $52,549,899. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

