19,943 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,943 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 23.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $4,866,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.33 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.