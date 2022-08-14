2,426 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,105,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,990,000 after buying an additional 384,869 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $140.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.07. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $71.48 and a 52-week high of $170.62.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.