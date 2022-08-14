24,645 Shares in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Manitowoc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 156,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,945,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,566 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after purchasing an additional 249,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 117,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MTW opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,165.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,619 shares of company stock valued at $488,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

