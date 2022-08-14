33,900 Shares in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Acquired by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EVgo by 9,319.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 1,595,382 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth about $6,168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $6,626,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 128,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

EVGO traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.72. 6,744,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,135. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.86.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

