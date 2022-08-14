3,859 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $2,474,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $2,649,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.