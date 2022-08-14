3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.49

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.49 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

3M has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 65 consecutive years. 3M has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 3M to earn $10.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

NYSE MMM opened at $152.24 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day moving average is $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,610 shares of company stock worth $6,429,420. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in 3M by 37.4% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

