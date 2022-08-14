49,791 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 2.4% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $109.68 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.