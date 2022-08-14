5,600 Shares in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at $4,865,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

BLEU opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. bleuacacia ltd has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

