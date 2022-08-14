72,379 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,860,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $43.45 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.