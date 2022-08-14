8,113 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after buying an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after buying an additional 777,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,759,000 after buying an additional 649,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.26.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

