8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches Market Cap of $35,941.77 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $35,941.77 and approximately $253,148.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002564 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000174 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003152 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000814 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 60.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

