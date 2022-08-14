9,400 Shares in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,071,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in National Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,546,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 538,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after buying an additional 23,615 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in National Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Bank Stock Performance

NBHC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of National Bank to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $43.66 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.89.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

