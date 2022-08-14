a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.14.

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

