AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $252.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

