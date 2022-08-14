Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Acerinox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANIOY shares. Barclays started coverage on Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Acerinox from €20.25 ($20.66) to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acerinox from €13.30 ($13.57) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acerinox from €18.00 ($18.37) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acerinox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.