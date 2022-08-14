adbank Trading Down 2.2% This Week (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. adbank has a market capitalization of $351,195.69 and approximately $2,033.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, adbank has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,284.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00126900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064612 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,164,573 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank.

Buying and Selling adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.