Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the July 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adler Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADPPF opened at $20.90 on Friday. Adler Group has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.
Adler Group Company Profile
