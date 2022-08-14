Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the July 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adler Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADPPF opened at $20.90 on Friday. Adler Group has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

