Adshares Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $107.82 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $3.63 or 0.00014760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,692,739 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

