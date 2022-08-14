AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

AdvanSix has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

AdvanSix Price Performance

AdvanSix stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.85. AdvanSix has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $57.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASIX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AdvanSix by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 77.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

