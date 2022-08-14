Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 883 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $151.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average is $147.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

