Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 752.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $175.73.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.03.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

