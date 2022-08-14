Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,885 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in American Electric Power by 4,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $103.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.