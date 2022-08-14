Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $204.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

