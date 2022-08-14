Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $311.55 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.22 and its 200-day moving average is $303.80.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

