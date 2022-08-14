Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $494,000 Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $830,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $38.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.