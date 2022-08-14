Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $580,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $321.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.97. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KGI Securities lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

