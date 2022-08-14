Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $347,000 in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SDOG stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66.

