Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.36.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

