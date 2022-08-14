Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Stock Up 0.0 %

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.