Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,853,000 after acquiring an additional 229,585 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 556,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 300,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $192.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average is $142.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Stories

