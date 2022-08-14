aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $100.70 million and $7.19 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,660.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00190735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004083 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00037496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00128080 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

