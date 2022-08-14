AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Update

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 399,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AEON Mall Stock Performance

Shares of AEON Mall stock opened at 14.41 on Friday. AEON Mall has a 12-month low of 13.88 and a 12-month high of 15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is 14.41.

Get AEON Mall alerts:

AEON Mall Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. As of February 28, 2021, it operated 196 shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.