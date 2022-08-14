AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna dropped their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.42.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. AES has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $26.52.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AES will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AES by 285.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AES by 1,223.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in AES by 32.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in AES by 1,502.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.