Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Tops $34.52 Million

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.0985 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $34.52 million and approximately $526,831.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

