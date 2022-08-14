AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) One Day Volume Tops $16,332.00

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. AFEN Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $79,633.17 and $16,332.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038058 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain Coin Profile

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain.

Buying and Selling AFEN Blockchain

