AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Down 29.1% in July

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 36,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGM Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AGM Group alerts:

AGM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. AGM Group has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

Featured Stories

