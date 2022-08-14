Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.88 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $290.00.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.3 %

APD traded up $6.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.88. The stock had a trading volume of 893,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.36. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.