Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$19.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Airgain from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of AIRG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,480. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.99. Airgain has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $32,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 315,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,048.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $32,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 315,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,048.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Airgain by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

