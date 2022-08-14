Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,966 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 33,413 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $69,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 892.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $74,998,000 after acquiring an additional 564,910 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,839,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

AKAM stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

