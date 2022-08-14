Akira Takata Sells 240 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Akira Takata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Akira Takata sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $271,240.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average is $189.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.61. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.01 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SiTime by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

