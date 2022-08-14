Akroma Market Cap Hits $37,617.44 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 60.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Akroma has traded up 748.1% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $37,617.44 and approximately $106.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,982.31 or 0.08084682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00172540 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

