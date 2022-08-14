Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Up 48.7% in July

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the July 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Akumin Price Performance

Akumin stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Akumin has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Akumin from $0.75 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Akumin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKU. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 41.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,764,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

Further Reading

