Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Up 48.7% in July

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the July 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Akumin stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Akumin has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.95.
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Akumin from $0.75 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.
